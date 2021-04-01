Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,388 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

