Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 176,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 11.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 472,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,647,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 2,904,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.42.

