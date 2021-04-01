Roxgold’s (ROXG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE ROXG traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.60. The company had a trading volume of 260,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,305. Roxgold has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$599.65 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

