Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 465 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

Shares of HSBA remained flat at $GBX 423.20 ($5.53) during trading hours on Thursday. 13,905,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,138,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.78. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market cap of £86.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

