Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $68.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

DLMAF traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $44.15. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

