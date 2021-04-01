Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $55.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

VRNT stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

