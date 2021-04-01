Royal Bank of Canada Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $120.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s previous close.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.44.

MU stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $92.22. 1,229,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after buying an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

