Royal Bank of Canada Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $66.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MET. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

NYSE MET traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 218,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,482. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

