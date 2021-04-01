Royal Bank of Canada Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 637,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.