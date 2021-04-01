Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HNNMY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,023. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

