Royal Bank of Canada Trims MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Target Price to $5.00

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAVBF. National Bank Financial downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAVBF remained flat at $$4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

