Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $1,664,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

