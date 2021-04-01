Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
RYDAF stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.
About Royal Dutch Shell
