Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

RYDAF stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

