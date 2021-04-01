Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 99.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 704 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.91 ($4.73).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of RMG stock traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.30 ($6.34). 6,226,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 482.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 350.85. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.59.

In related news, insider Keith Williams bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.