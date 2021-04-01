Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.91 ($4.73).

RMG stock traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 485.30 ($6.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,226,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 123.52 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 350.85.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

