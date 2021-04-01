Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

