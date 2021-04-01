Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 607.0 days.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROYMF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

