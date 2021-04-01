Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 49.1% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RGT stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,902 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.