RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of RPC worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

RES stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.61. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at $574,606,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

