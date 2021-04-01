RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.85 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.85 million and $297,655.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $60,008.71 or 0.99674014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002722 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 864 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.