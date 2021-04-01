Rubic Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Rubic has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Rubic Token Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,400,000 tokens. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars.

