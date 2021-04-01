Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.80. Rubius Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 19,293 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

