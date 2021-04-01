Rupee Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Rupee has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $75,871.13 and $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,679,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

