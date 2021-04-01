Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) & Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Head-To-Head Review

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment -17.22% -43.76% -5.79% Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 1 4 0 2.80

Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.68%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $973.41 million 0.76 -$39.54 million ($0.87) -30.39 Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rush Street Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Entertainment.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Golden Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, and grocery stores in Nevada and Montana; and ownership and operation of branded taverns with slots, which target local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 10,900 slots in approximately 1,000 locations. The company was formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Entertainment, Inc. in July 2015. Golden Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

