Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for 0.3% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

RYAAY traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.99. 2,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,225. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.93.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.