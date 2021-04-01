Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $535,367.87

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $535,367.87 and $1,646.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,862.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.28 or 0.03281025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.00335103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.93 or 0.00913881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.05 or 0.00418003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.62 or 0.00369716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00262750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023508 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,573,618 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,306 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.