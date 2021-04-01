Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 341,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 48.07% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

