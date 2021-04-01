SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $358,773.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00008079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028858 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 441,759 coins and its circulating supply is 414,617 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

