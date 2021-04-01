Safe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,272.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $76,272.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.