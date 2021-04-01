Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 275.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Safehold worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

