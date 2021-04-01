SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $309,931.67 and approximately $440.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,543,669 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

