Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.32

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.32 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 54.20 ($0.71). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.67), with a volume of 383,149 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.16.

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

