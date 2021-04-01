Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Safex Token has a market cap of $15.24 million and $34,484.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safex Token has traded down 41.3% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

