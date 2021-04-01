saffron.finance (SFI) Market Cap Hits $155.19 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $155.19 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One saffron.finance token can now be purchased for about $1,868.57 or 0.03160777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00328698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00087983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.50 or 0.00721442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

saffron.finance Token Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 89,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,053 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

