SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.9% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

COP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,031. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

