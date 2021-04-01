SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 564,277 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up approximately 13.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned 1.65% of PDC Energy worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.28. 8,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

