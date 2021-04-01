SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Sells 93,186 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,904,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 93,186 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises about 40.5% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.81% of Range Resources worth $99,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 94,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.