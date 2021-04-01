Sakura Bloom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $812,072.51 and approximately $35.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $804.09 or 0.01365506 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.