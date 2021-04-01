Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 1,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

