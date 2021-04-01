Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

