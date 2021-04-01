Samraat S. Raha Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $127.69. 1,095,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,368,000 after purchasing an additional 123,818 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

