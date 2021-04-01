SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PERS stock remained flat at $$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,597. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.93%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

