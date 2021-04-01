Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of LU opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,237,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

