Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.59

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.59 and traded as high as C$38.27. Saputo shares last traded at C$38.24, with a volume of 594,539 shares.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Saputo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.59. The firm has a market cap of C$15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.