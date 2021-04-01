Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €378.00 ($444.71) and last traded at €378.00 ($444.71). 502 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €370.00 ($435.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €389.68 and its 200-day moving average is €349.46. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 114.23.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

