Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SASOF remained flat at $$13.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Sasol has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

