Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,837 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,017,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $214,048,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $235.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

