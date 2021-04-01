Savara (SVRA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA):

3/22/2021 – Savara is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Savara is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Savara is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Savara is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 28,700 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,558 shares of company stock valued at $219,824 in the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

