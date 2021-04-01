Savaria (SIS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Savaria (TSE: SIS) recently:

3/29/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.50.

3/25/2021 – Savaria was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

2/25/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Savaria was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.50.

2/23/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

2/22/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

2/19/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SIS traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.41.

Get Savaria Co alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

In other Savaria news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,274,476.40.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.