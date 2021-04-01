SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE SCPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,718. SC Health has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 296,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,084,580.50. Insiders have sold 346,908 shares of company stock worth $3,625,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPE. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SC Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SC Health in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SC Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

